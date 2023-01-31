NKHABOSS shines at ATEM NED drama festival

Nkhata-Bay Boys Secondary School is the champion of the Northern Education Division (NED) drama festival organised by the Association for the Teaching of English in Malawi (ATEM) which was held at Katoto Secondary School from Saturday to Sunday.

Out of the 19 schools that took part in the competition, Nkhata-Bay Boys Secondary School alongside Mchengautuba Community Day Secondary School and Saint Patrick’s Seminary finished in the top three.

Harvest of Poverty is play that saw NKhata-Bay Boys emerge champions and it focuses on the evils of corruption. Mchengautuba CDSS finished second with a play titled The Chaotic Arena, also focusing on evils of corruption while the seminarians showcased a play titled Mphatso and his poor family and it focused on gender based violence.

The three schools will represent the Northern Education Division at the national finals in Lilongwe.

Patron for the drama club at Nkhata-Bay Secondary School, Wanangwa Kayira, said he was overwhelmed with the win.

“Our learners worked hard. They rehearsed for three weeks and I’m glad they have achieved what they wanted. Our aim is to come back from Lilongwe with a trophy. Drama enhances proficiency in English speaking and if the learners speak good English, they will eventually write good English even during examinations,” said Kayira.

The Chief Judge at the festival, Dr Chimwemwe Kamanga who is Head of Department for Language, Cultural and Creative Studies at Mzuzu University, told Nyasa Times that the performances by schools in the top six were very good.

“The performances by the top six schools were very good and very much on point and it wasn’t easy to decide on the best three and leave out the other three.

“I can confidently say that Malawi has theatrical talent. The country has a very bright future in as far as acting is concerned,” remarked Dr Kamanga.

Speaking on behalf of the Education Division Manager for the Northern Region, Quality Assurance Officer in the division Ndongolera C. Mwangupili, said platforms like the ATEM drama festival are fertile grounds for breeding artists.

“We are all winners after those brilliant performances. English as a subject is better mastered through activities like these and our learners should continue working hard so that they do well during examinations and of course others can build up careers through the same,” remarked Mwangupili.

This year’s ATEM drama competition is double themed “Evils of tolerating corruption” and “The role of the youth in combating gender-based violence”.

