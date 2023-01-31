Fiscal Police arrests crooks who sold 6 plots that do not exist to an Asian business man

The Fiscal Police in Blantyre have arrested two bogus estate agents for fraud following a complaint from a Malawian of Asian origin whom the two crooks sold six plots that do not exist in the city.

The two suspected fraudsters are identified by the police as Boyd Tchongwe, 40, and 59-year-old McDonald Phiri while the man they duped is said to be Saqib Ahmad.

According to a police investigator at Fiscal Police, privy to the case but opted for anonymity between March 2022 and January 2023, Mr. Ahmad, a businessman at Limbe, wanted to buy plots from Blantyre City Council in Chigumula and Mpingwe location, respectively.

Said a police investigator: “Mr. Saqib Ahmad approached McDonald Phiri who then introduced the victim to Boyd Tchongwe as an official from Blantyre City Council.”

“Tchongwe posing as an employ of Blantyre City Council then presented documents purported to be from City Council as proof that the council was indeed selling the stated plots.”

It is believed that at this point, Mr. Saqib Ahmad was convinced with the documentation tendered by the two gentlemen to the extent that he paid for four plots in Chigumula and two in Mpingwe at MK16.5 million.

Further said the Fiscal Police investigator: “The amount was paid in two instalments; MK4 million through Tchongwe’s bank account, which is in the name of Blantyre City Investments and a whooping MK12.5million in hard cash.

“When the reporter went to the Council for confirmation of land purchase, he was surprised to be told that the plots in questions did not exist and the documents were fake.”

Fiscal Police in Blantyre managed to arrest the two suspected criminals and have since charged them with three counts: Fraud, Uttering False Documents, and Impersonating a Public Officer.

According to the police, Boyd Tchongwe has been found with Blantyre City Council’s stamps, documents bearing the council’s logo, fresh application forms, confidential documents from the city like plot maps, letters of plot transfers among others.

“As the police, we advise people to be careful and always verify matters such as these with relevant authorities before making any payments when purchasing land or other items to avoid being duped by criminals,” warned the police.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!