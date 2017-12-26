Nkhata Bay man jailed 14 years for sexually assaulting six-year-old girl

First Grade Magistrate Court in Nkhata Bay district has sentenced a 29-year-old Gift Mbale to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

State prosecutor Sergeant Keston Chiona told the court that the victim’s father left the girl with Mbale as family friend.

“But on December 7, 2017, Mbale was left alone at the home with the little girl; so he called her from outside, where she was playing, into the house and defiled her. He then gave the girl K50 note to buy Kamba puffs,” Sergeant Chiona said.

He added that the matter came to light when on return the father found the girl crying.

“She explained to him what Mbale did to her and the matter was reported to police,” he said.

Medical findings proved that she was defiled and Mbale pleaded guilty and was subsequently convicted.

“I admit that I did a wrong thing to the innocent girl. What I’m asking for is forgiveness from the court, family and even from the girl herself,” said Mbale in mitigation.

But sergeant Chiona asked the court to give Mbale a stiffer punishment to deter other would-be-offenders.

Passing judgement, First Grade Magistrate Anthony Banda said despite the convict being a first offender and showing remorse, defilement is a serious offence attracting long custodial sentence to protect girls.

He then sentenced Mbale to 14 years IHL.

Mbale comes from Mwaluweyu Village in the area of TA Mwilang’ombe in Karonga District.

