Nkhata Bay to have its own stadium as construction work commences

Construction of first-of-its kind Nkhata Bay District stadium has commenced to the delight of parliamentarian Vuwa Kaunda and the locals in the district.

The work represents the progress made after President Chakwera visited Nkhata Bay to commission the water project, and lawmaker Vuwa Kaunda requested the president to construct a stadium for the district.



Kaunda noted that all neighboring districts of Rumphi, Karonga and Mzimba have stadiums.

“We happy that after the request the contractor is already on the site,” said Vuwa Kaunda while commending President Chakwera for kickstarting the project.

In a separate interview, Fumba Construction Company official confirmed that the work is progressing well. He said currently, they are finishing terraces on open stands, leveling of ground, and completion of fence wire.

Kaunda, however, emphasized that the president has really listened to the cries of people from Nkhata bay. He said the stadium will go a long way in generating income for the district.

Kaunda has since asked the President and his Government for additional funding for the completion of the stadium. Kaunda said with devaluation, the cost of building the stadium is likely to go up.

