Nkhatabay couple tests Covid-19 positive: Malawi cases rise to 65

May 16, 2020 Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango - Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Malawi has registered two more cases if the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Nkhata Bay district, a couple that returned from Tanzania recently, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has disclosed.

Minister Mhango confirmed the new cases

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mhango said a 33-year-old man and 35-year-old woman from Chigwere village in Nkhata Bay returned to Malawi from Tanzania using a boat through uncharted route by crossing Lake Malawi.

After being tipped by the surrounding community, the district health officials took their samples to Mzuzu Central Hospital for testing, where it was found that they are positive to Covid-19.

The officials according to the minister are tracing anyone who had contact with the two.

Meanwhile, Mhango has disclosed that Blantyre has opened two Covid-19 laboratory centres that include Blantyre dream Lab and Queen Elizabeth hospital lab.

Malawi now has 65 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 24 patients who have recovered and three deaths.

50 plus 1
Guest
50 plus 1

This disease looks real.

2 hours ago
Malawi belong to the citizens
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens

Open more laboratories in all districts.Please Ministers of Malawi ndi president,I don’t know how your minds think.Karonga,Rumphi,chitipa, Likoma and chidzumulu,Nkhotakota,Salima,Nkhata bay, Mangochi, Machinga,Zomba , Thyolo ,Nsanje,chikwawa,Ntcheu,Dedza , Lilongwe,Mchinji, Kasungu Mzimba and Blantyre people from other countries can enter Malawi easily.Put enough measures.Mafigure akachuluka mudzasowatu chochita.Zomakhala atsogoleri woti ndima slow thinkers,sibwino anthu atha kuvulala.Kodi asilikali sangamathe ku pangama patrols panyanjapo.Malawians don’t forget to wear a mask in all public places to save lives.

2 hours ago
Inkosi Mahoka
Guest
Inkosi Mahoka

It seems the number of covid 19 cases is increasing in the country with many being imported cases.Immigration and police have more work to do then.I herd someone(An official) saying that cold weather is coming zifikapo…..Was this person meaning that alot of Malawians come home during the cold season???

2 hours ago
