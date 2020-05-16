Nkhatabay couple tests Covid-19 positive: Malawi cases rise to 65

Malawi has registered two more cases if the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Nkhata Bay district, a couple that returned from Tanzania recently, Minister of Health Jappie Mhango has disclosed.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mhango said a 33-year-old man and 35-year-old woman from Chigwere village in Nkhata Bay returned to Malawi from Tanzania using a boat through uncharted route by crossing Lake Malawi.

After being tipped by the surrounding community, the district health officials took their samples to Mzuzu Central Hospital for testing, where it was found that they are positive to Covid-19.

The officials according to the minister are tracing anyone who had contact with the two.

Meanwhile, Mhango has disclosed that Blantyre has opened two Covid-19 laboratory centres that include Blantyre dream Lab and Queen Elizabeth hospital lab.

Malawi now has 65 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 24 patients who have recovered and three deaths.

