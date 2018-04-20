NkhataBay female councilor says more women should be in power

Councillor for Senga Ward in Nkhatabay has called for early identification and support of potential women aspiring to contest in the 2019 tripartite elections.

Beauty Banda, the former council chairperson, said during an interview with Nyasa Times that an early identification of potential women aspirant will ensure timely support to enable them compete fairly with men during campaign time.

Banda said women have for over time failed to succeed during elections because they are not supported on time.

“As women we are perceived as people who cannot do anything because we do not have enough resources to woo people to entrust and vote for us, yet there are potential women who can do better but they are suppressed due to resources,” said Banda.

She added: “To this we call on organizations to consider an early identification of candidates whom they can support and to ensure they are able to fairly compete with men to ensure we have more women winning seats in 2019.”

Banda said campaign needs a lot of resources and other materials hence women with little support do not matter.

She said this is the time for organizations to conduct trainings and other necessary motivation support to ensure more women scoop seats in 2019.

Tovwirane Programmes officer for Women Empowered for Leadership Project, Cecilia Chivunga said through the project, they have already started identifying potential women aspirants in Nkhatabay, Mzimba and Rumphi districts.

“We have set role models and mentors who will gloom the women that will together mobilize the community to vote for women in 2019.

“We believe that if we start to pitch our good policies and laws into practice and that if this country starts to give chances to women to participate in leadership positions, women empowerment will be a won battle,” said Chivunga

Chivunga said communities need to change their attitude and take a chance to vote for women in the 2019 tripartite elections.

Tovwirane, a Mzimba-based organization, is implementing a women empowerment for leadership project with support from the Dutch Government through Hivos.

It will run till 2021.

