FA Malawi hails Airtel for keeping promise

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has hailed Airtel Malawi for keeping its promise to sponsor 2018 Airtel Top 8 competition.

FAM First Vice President, James Mwenda made the remarks Thursday night during the Airtel Top 8 media orientation and quarter final draw.

He said Airtel last year promised to bankroll the completion for the three years and have actually done that in the second year of the promised period.

Mwenda pointed out that FAM does not take the gesture for granted and pledged to safeguard the competition.

“The Top 8 tournament has brought competition among Super League teams and al the 16 teams are aimed at winning the league and the same time to secure a top eight finish at the end of the season. This is encouraging to us and the soccer fraternity,” Mwenda pointed out.

He appealed to teams and supporters to safeguard the competitions saying this year’s completion should be violent free as it was last year.

Mwenda said FAM would be happy to see Airtel brand being dragged to violent acts and this could only dent the good imagine of the games if this would happen.

He appealed to the media to provide extensive coverage of the competition so that it should be exciting.

“We believe the media plays an important role in such tournament and fair coverage of the completion will encourage more people to patronage the game all the times,” he added.

Head of Airtel Money, Chris Sukasuka said his company wants to bring this year’s competition to the community so that they should be part of it.

He said our theme for this year’s competition is “where football lives” and we want to reach out to our communities.

Sukasuka explained that the competition would have prices ranging from top fan K100, 000, customer predict winner K200, 000, five media awards K200, 000 each, video competition K1 million.

FAM Head Competition Committee, Jaba Allide said the total cost of the Airtel Top 8 is to the tune of K66 million.

He said each participation team will get K 1 million seed money and a set of uniform.

“We have planned that the tournament must end by June 30, 2018 where the winners will take home K 15 million,” Allide highlighted.

Silver Strikers are inaugural winners of the 2017 Airtel Top 8.

