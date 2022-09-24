Nkhoma Mission Hospital commissions K450m Oxygen plant

September 24, 2022 Fazilla Tembo - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Nkhoma Mission Hospital has commissioned a K450 million oxygen plant at its hospital campus.
Speaking during the commissioning of the plant on Friday in Lilongwe, Deputy Minister of Health, Enock Phale, said THE oxygen plant is another step forward in providing quality healthcare.

Deputy Minister of Health, Enock Phale emphasized on the importance of supply of oxygen in hospitals
Phale said oxygen is a great demand, especially now when the country and the world is struggling with Covid-19 pandemic.
“Oxygen therapy is vital in managing patients with respiratory complications and those going through surgeries,” he said.
Phale said the installation of the  plant is in line with Ministry of Health implementation of Oxygen Ecosystem Roadmap.
Oxygen cylinders ready to be filled

He commended the hospital for their plans to provide free oxygen to Dedza, Ntcheu hospitals and the surrounding health centers.

Nkhoma Mission  Hospital Board Chairperson, Dr Archwells Katani Mwale, said the plan to install oxygen plant came when the country was hit by Covid-19 pandemic.
“This has come as a result of difficult times that we through as a nation. We sourced funds to address the situation hence the plant,” he said.
 Katani Mwale said the coming in of oxygen is an answer to many challenges of respiratory and surgeries.
However, he said, the hospital plans to sell oxygen after two years but currently they will supply free oxygen to two district hospitals.

