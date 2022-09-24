Nkhoma Mission Hospital commissions K450m Oxygen plant

Nkhoma Mission Hospital has commissioned a K450 million oxygen plant at its hospital campus.

Speaking during the commissioning of the plant on Friday in Lilongwe, Deputy Minister of Health, Enock Phale, said THE oxygen plant is another step forward in providing quality healthcare.

Phale said oxygen is a great demand, especially now when the country and the world is struggling with Covid-19 pandemic.

“Oxygen therapy is vital in managing patients with respiratory complications and those going through surgeries,” he said.

Phale said the installation of the plant is in line with Ministry of Health implementation of Oxygen Ecosystem Roadmap.

He commended the hospital for their plans to provide free oxygen to Dedza, Ntcheu hospitals and the surrounding health centers.

Nkhoma Mission Hospital Board Chairperson, Dr Archwells Katani Mwale, said the plan to install oxygen plant came when the country was hit by Covid-19 pandemic.

“This has come as a result of difficult times that we through as a nation. We sourced funds to address the situation hence the plant,” he said.

Katani Mwale said the coming in of oxygen is an answer to many challenges of respiratory and surgeries.

However, he said, the hospital plans to sell oxygen after two years but currently they will supply free oxygen to two district hospitals.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!