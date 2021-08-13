Nkhotakota District Commissioner no more

Nkhotakota District Commissioner (DC) Blessings Nkhoma died on Thursday morning at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Lilongwe.

Secretary for Local Government Charles Kalemba confirmed the death of Nkhoma saying that the ministry has lost an important agent in local governance.

“The Ministry is currently undertaking rebranding and reforming. For things to materialize, we require people who are experienced, focused and able to influence change; Blessings was one such DC.

“For the two years he has been Council Controlling Officer, he has left ample evidence and tangible results in building teams and improving financial status of the council. He was professional, decisive, focused, hard worker and a team player,” he said.

Kalemba said, the late DC joined The Ministry of Local Government in 2002 as Director of Planning and Development (DPD) and served on that position in Mchinji, Kasungu and Salima before being promoted to District Commissioner in 2019.

The Secretary for Local Government said Nkhoma, who died aged 50, also served as DC for Neno District.

According to Kalemba, the remains of the departed District Commissioner will be laid to rest on Friday, 13th August, 2021 at Jinga Village, Senior Chief Mwadzama in Nkhotakota.

Nkhoma is survived by a wife and three children.

