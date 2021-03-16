Nkhotakota gold rush worries Malawi environmentalists

March 16, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Illegal gold rush phenomenon in Nkhotakota is increasingly worrying wildlife and environmental activists.

Some of the miners at the gold site

The Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi has asked the government for swift action to curb the malpractice.

This comes as reports indicate that some nationals from Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia and other countries are mining gold in the district illegally.

Yasin Malandula, National branches coordinator for organization said illegal mining is negatively affecting the country’s economy as miners do not pay tax to government.

Commenting on the matter, Jane Kaira, acting district environmental officer for Nkhatabay said the issue of illegal mining happening in the district has been  brought to the attention of government for action.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Pangolin possession lands wealth seeking 2 Lilongwe men 7 years jail term

Two wealth seeking men in Lilongwe have been jailed for seven years each for being found in possession of a...

Close