Nkhotakota gold rush worries Malawi environmentalists

Illegal gold rush phenomenon in Nkhotakota is increasingly worrying wildlife and environmental activists.

The Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi has asked the government for swift action to curb the malpractice.

This comes as reports indicate that some nationals from Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia and other countries are mining gold in the district illegally.

Yasin Malandula, National branches coordinator for organization said illegal mining is negatively affecting the country’s economy as miners do not pay tax to government.

Commenting on the matter, Jane Kaira, acting district environmental officer for Nkhatabay said the issue of illegal mining happening in the district has been brought to the attention of government for action.

