Nkhotakota records zero deaths in tuberculosis

Nkhotakota District Hospital has disclosed that it has recorded no death from tuberculosis (TB) in the past six months.

The District TB Officer, Andrew Namakhwa, made the remarks during a media tour last week. The tour was organised by the National TB and Leprosy Elimination Program (NTLEP).

Namakhwa said the current statistics of cases of TB in the district are at 60 and are on treatment.

“We have made great strides in fighting the disease compared to where we are coming from in terms of TB related deaths,” he said.

Namakhwa attributed the achievement to several interventions put in place by the District Health Office (DHO) in the district to fight against the disease.

He said the district established Sputum Collection Points (SCP) in all communities through which volunteers help to capture more people to get screened.

Currently, Namakhwa said, 44 SCP were established across the district.

He said they have also enhanced screening even right at the hospital where nurses and clinicians are encouraged to refer patients who show signs and symptoms of TB for screening.

Namakhwa added that they have also intensified contact-tracing methods where they follow up and screen all contacts of the person who was found with the disease in a household.

He however appealed to people in the district not to delay but avail themselves for screening if they have symptoms and signs of TB.

If found, they will be immediately put on treatment as the disease is curable, Namakhwa said.

