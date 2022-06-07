Assets Declarations Office to introduce online declaration of assets service

The Office of the Director of Public Officers’ Declaration (ODPOD) has disclosed its intention to introduce online service in an effort to improve its efficiency and effectiveness in declaration of assets.

ODPOD Director Michael Chiusiwa told reporters during a declarations orientation meeting for media practitioners in Zomba that the service “will roll out very soon and will be done in phases.”

“The online service is very important as it will bring efficiency and effectiveness in declaration of Assets services,” he said.

Currently, Chiusiwa said, the office uses a manual system, which is very cumbersome as it takes much time and resources to deal with one declaration form.

With online service, he said, things will be done at once, costs will be reduced compared to what is being done now where offices fill in the forms manually.

Chiusiwa added that their office is waiting for the law, which is currently under review to change from manual to online service.

He said they will also look at the security features to avoid tampering with individuals’ information.

Using manual service, he said, his office managed to register 16,000 public officers who declared their assets during the last financial year.

Chiusiwa was optimistic that with online service the number of public officers who will declare their assets will increase.

ODPOD is an independent governance public institution established to promote public confidence in the public service.

The office works in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Police and Parliament to implement the Asset Declaration law.

