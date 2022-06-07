FDH Bank Plc introduce ‘Kukonza Tsogolo’ promotion whose grand prize is K5m

As one way of promoting investment and savings culture among customers, FDH Bank Plc has launched a new promotion named ‘Kukonza Tsogolo’ which will see the biggest lucky winner receiving a whooping K5 million from the grand draw.

At a media briefing on Monday held at the bank’s head office in Blantyre, Head of Personal and Business Banking, Kawawa Msapato said the promotion which will run for a period of four months — from this month (June) till September 30, 2022.

Kawawa said the promotion has been launched with the aim of helping both existing and new customers to grow and achieve big dreams and future economic security.

Existing customers can enter the promotion by depositing a minimum of K100,000 into their savings account and keep for at least a month while new customers can only join by opening the same savings account with a minimum deposit of K100,000 to stand a chance of winning prizes after keeping it for one month.

Kawawa also announced that new customers who will be opening an account during the promotion and the K100,000 deposit will get free Standard FDH Mastercard Debit Card.

“As you know, investment and savings culture remains paramount to the growth of individuals and the country at large,” Msapato said. “As home-grown responsible financial institution, we like to promote this culture so that we not providing our customers with banking services but we also add value to their lives at large and we believe that at the end of this promotion our customers will benefit a lot.”

Apart from the grand prize K5 million, the bank will also have monthly prizes where one lucky winner will be receiving K1 million and K100,000 to 10 lucky customers as well as two metres of FDH Bank cloth to 50 lucky winners.

