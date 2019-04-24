Nkhotakota to be declared EPZ once UDF is ushered into power – Mwenifumbo

United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential candidate Atupele Muluzi’s running mate Frank Mwenifumbo on Tuesday kicked off his three-day whistle stop tour in Nkhotakota with a promise that the district would be declared an economic processing zone (EPZ) once the party is voted into power.

Speaking at Chotha in Nkhotakota south whose past member of parliament is ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Gresieder Jeffrey, Mwenifumbo said the declaration of EPZ would attract both domestic and international investments.

“Nkhotakota is already milling, processing and packaging sugar for export as such there is need to recognize Nkhotakota and Chikhwawa as EPZ,” said the politican cum businessman.

He told the people that the UDF led government shall retain a certain percentage of income at Nkhotakota district council to accelerate development in the lakeshore district.

He said this will improve infrastructure such as hospitals, schools and improved feeder roads.

Mwenifumbo also said that the UDF-led government shall further extend the railway line to Nkhotakota from Salima.

UDF campaign director Clement Stambuli asked people to vote for Muluzi and UDF enmasse, saying the party, along with Aford, championed multiparty democracy in the country.

The whistle stop tour has kicked off on Tuesday and ends on Thursday this week.

