Kamwendo sends good luck message to Wanderers ahead of Airtel Top 8

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers legend Joseph Kamwendo has urged the current squad to take a chance to write their names in history as they prepare for Saturday’s Airtel Top 8 Cup quarterfinal first leg clash against Silver Strikers.

He passed on the special message through Wanderers Club official website encouraging his former teammates to “go and deliver” and win the cup for the first time.

Kamwendo, who in January this season clinched a deal with South African National First Division (NFD) side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, further said the Nomads have a better advantage since they will be playing the first leg at home.

“In cup games like this when you have to play home and away you need to play your cards right. I believe this is the good time for Be Forward Wanderers to win Airtel Top 8,” said Kamwendo.

“If am not mistaken this is the only cup that as Wanderers is yet to win so I believe starting at home against Silver Strikers should give us that confidence to finish the game at home,” he added.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder however admitted that it won’t be an easy task to beat the Central Region giants but emphasized this is a must win for Wanderers.

He urges Wanderers fans to fill Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday to drum up support to the team.

The two teams were the first to reach the finals of the competition in the 2017 where the Bankers triumphed through penalties to become the first team to win the Airtel Top 8 Cup.

Blue Eagles will not defend the cup after failing to qualify having finished outside the top eight of the elite league last season.

