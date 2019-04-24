Council gives TN Stars conditions for using Kasungu Stadium

TNM Super League outfit from Kasungu, TN Stars, have a tough time accessing Kasungu Stadium for training in preparation for the Airtel Top 8 match as well as league games.

Reports indicate that Kasungu District Council officials have told TN Stars to be training on the stadium pitch only on Fridays unless they take up a responsibility of taking care of the ground including watering the pitch and other forms of maintenance.

Wisdom Chimgwede, TN Stars official, said the council’s order has disturbed the team and they are failing to understand what exactly the council wants.

TN Stars who are in their second year since promotion into the super league are expected to play Karonga United on Saturday in the Airtel Top 8 Cup but have been barred from training at the stadium from Tuesdays.

“It’s true that Kasungu District Council has ordered us to train at the stadium once a week on Fridays which is hugely disturbing our team’s preparations. We are like strangers in Kasungu now. Government built these stadia in a number of districts in the country and our fellow teams are not being treated this way.

“The council gets a share of gate collections for every game that we play and we wonder what they want now. Honestly we cannot meet the conditions they are giving us but we will try to talk to them because we believe they know why government built these stadia in different districts,” explained Chimgwede.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that angry TN Stars supporters are planning to hold a demonstration at Kasungu District Council offices.

