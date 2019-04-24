Donors bail out Malawi on K17bn flood victims resettlement deficit

Donors have swiftly come to the rescue of Malawi government after it raised an alarm that there is a deficit of K17 billion for the flood victims resettlement program.

Japan has given Malawi $1 million through the World Food Program (WFP), Italy has also pumped in 500, 000 Euros thorugh WFP whilst the African Development Bank has given Malawi $400,000.

The bank’s official Mathias Mugala said the AfDB will be providing another $1.8 million in due course.

Homeland Security minister Nicholas Dausi said part of the money would be used to assist the recent victims of hailstorm in Rumphi where three people died, five are still missing, nine were injured and scores have been displaced.

Earlier, Dausi said the government needs K277 million for a robust resettlement program for flood victims across the country.

Dausi said flood victims are supposed to be returning to their homes but they need construction materials and other things basic things to make them start a new lease of life.

“We are asking donors to fulfill their pledges. I know that countries like Germany are interested in the reconstruction program. The government is doing all it can because we are not receiving any money from the donors on the resettlement program,” he said.

He said the government is asking those wishing to leave the camps and go back to their homes do so voluntarily.

The minister said out of the K32 billion budget for the whole flood victims’ recovery program, only K7 billion was made available.

