Fire, looting cost Chipiku stores K450 million

At least K450 million worth of goods have been burnt in the fire that gutted Chipiku stores in Kasungu on Sunday, an official has said.

Chipiku stores regional manager for the centre Denis Kamnyamata said the Chipiku stores proper has lost K225 million in the inferno while goods worth K195 million was lost in Chipiku Plus shop through looting.

Soon after the fire, some people rushed to the shop and looted all the property whilst the fire was gutting the adjacent Chipiku stores.

“It is a very big loss to the company, the money lost is very huge,” said Kamnyamata.

He however said Chipiku Plus shop will open next week while the wholesale will open after three months.

The fire caused a lot of damage because Kasungu Municipality has no fire-fighting engine and officials had to ask for help for a fire-fighting engine from Lilongwe, a two-hour journey.

At Mponela, in Dowa, the fire-engine was delayed further because President Peter Mutharika was holding a whistle stop tour and stopped right away in the middle of the busy MI road to address people and the fire engine was not allowed to proceed.

