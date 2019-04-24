Malawi Queens star Mwawi ruled out of World Cup with injury

Malawi’s Australia-based netball icon Mwawi Kumwenda will play no part with Queens at the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England as she is still recovering from knee injury.

In a statement seen by Nyasa Times, he lofty shooter said doctors advised her to avoid netball action and would be fully fit in August 2019, a month after the Netball World Cup scheduled between July 12 and 21 next year.

“Currently I have just started running/jogging as part of training. Unfortunately, I won’t be available to participate in the world cup games as per doctor’s advice that l should not play netball for one year. Now my leg is healing and getting stronger. I believe I will be fully recovered soonest.

“l am not even participating in the upcoming season for my team Melbourne Vixens which will start on 27th April, 2019 due to the above stated reason,” reads a statement released by the 28-year-old netballer’s manager Hlupekile Chalamba.

Kumwenda suffered the injury after landing awkwardly during a Suncorp Super Netball League match between her Australia team Melbourne Vixens and West Coast Fever on July 28.

The injury prompted her to miss the Malawi Queens’ African Netball Championship campaign for the second time in a row. In 2017, she failed to travel with the Queens to Uganda due to her club commitments. Then, the Queens faltered against the current defending champions Uganda’s She Cranes.

Meanwhile, Kumwenda has wished her compatriots well but expressed her sadness as she will not be able to defend the best player accolade.

“I feel sad that I will not be able to represent my beloved country and of course defend my trophy. Remember l was the best player during the previous world cup tournament. I wish the girls all the best and believe they will do much better. They need to do a lot of training and build self confidence in order to bring the trophy home. I will be cheering them on TV all the time,” reads a statement from Kumwenda.

Malawi Queens will bank their hopes on the shooting prowess of Joyce Mvula and Alinafe Kamwala in Mwawi’s absence.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :