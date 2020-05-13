Nkosi indecisive on whether to accept MEC reappointment or not

Malawi Electoral Commissioner (MEC) commissioner Mary Nkosi, who has become the first commissioner to throw in the towel following the Supreme Court of Appeal ruling on the embattled pollster, says she is yet to decide on whether to accept a reappointment or not.

Nkosi has taken leave pending the expiry of her contract and those of other commissioners this coming June 5.

“As of now, I just want to rest. Let me take a break. I have worked all these years without going on leave so I just want a break,” she said.

She is leaving the commission amid loud calls for the other commissioners to immediately leave MEC following Friday’s Supreme Court ruling which upheld a Constitutional Court ruling for the holding of a fresh presidential election on July 2.

Political analyst Mustafa Hussein said the move by Nkosi should have been taken by the MEC chairperson Jane Ansah and the other commissioners.

“She just wants to show that she does not want to be part of this current MEC. That is her exit strategy. This is not surprising because this is what she told the Public Affairs Committee of Parliament,” said Hussein.

He said President Peter Mutharika should appoint a new commission as soon as possible to hold the July 2 elections.

