Nkosi reveals more MEC rot: Commissioners were ambushed to sign poll result sheet

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner Mary Nkosi has said she challenged to resign from the pollster because of the commission’s failure to address glaring irregularities and anomalies.

Nkosi told the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament that for instance, they were forced to sign the presidential election result sheet when they were on their way to Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre for the swearing-in ceremony instead of signing the result sheet before the announcement of the results.

“I spoke to my lawyer, because I wanted to resign from the commission. My conscience could not allow me to continue with what is going on at the commission,” she said.

Nkosi said she had to hang on in the job because she was afraid of losing her benefits which include a gratuity and the official vehicle she was using having served the commission for three years and eight months.

She said that it was bizarre for the commissioners to sign the results sheet when the president elect was already at the venue of swearing in ceremony.

Nkosi also told the committee that the commissioners never handled the complaints which political parties lodged as the law providers, saying the complaints were instead directed to a legal team.

“I think the opposition was denied the right to be heard,” said Nkosi, saying the MEC chairperson Jane Ansah refused to meet the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) team on the election poll complaints.

“As a commissioner, I never saw a single complaint,” said Nkosi.

She said the are no written procedures on the role of the commissioners during and after the election.

Other Commissioners expected to appear before the Committee are Jean Mathanga, Elvey Mtafu, Rev. Dr. Killion Mgawi, Ambassador Yahaya M’madi, Justice Dr. Jane Ansah, Ms. Linda Kunje, Dr. Moffat Banda and Rev. Clifford Baloyi.

