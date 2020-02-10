Nkosi reveals more MEC rot: Commissioners were ambushed to sign poll result sheet
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner Mary Nkosi has said she challenged to resign from the pollster because of the commission’s failure to address glaring irregularities and anomalies.
Nkosi told the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament that for instance, they were forced to sign the presidential election result sheet when they were on their way to Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre for the swearing-in ceremony instead of signing the result sheet before the announcement of the results.
“I spoke to my lawyer, because I wanted to resign from the commission. My conscience could not allow me to continue with what is going on at the commission,” she said.
Nkosi said she had to hang on in the job because she was afraid of losing her benefits which include a gratuity and the official vehicle she was using having served the commission for three years and eight months.
She said that it was bizarre for the commissioners to sign the results sheet when the president elect was already at the venue of swearing in ceremony.
Nkosi also told the committee that the commissioners never handled the complaints which political parties lodged as the law providers, saying the complaints were instead directed to a legal team.
“I think the opposition was denied the right to be heard,” said Nkosi, saying the MEC chairperson Jane Ansah refused to meet the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) team on the election poll complaints.
“As a commissioner, I never saw a single complaint,” said Nkosi.
She said the are no written procedures on the role of the commissioners during and after the election.
Other Commissioners expected to appear before the Committee are Jean Mathanga, Elvey Mtafu, Rev. Dr. Killion Mgawi, Ambassador Yahaya M'madi, Justice Dr. Jane Ansah, Ms. Linda Kunje, Dr. Moffat Banda and Rev. Clifford Baloyi.
Fire them all start with Jane Ansah please.Dziko Kumangosauka coz of people who want power at all costs, Peter Munthalika.
Nameless people, faceless idiots, who have guts to insult others. Do you think if she had protested then you could have believed her. You could have called her all sorts of names as you have done now
psa koka.
timagogo teniteni akuti nciani kodi. ulemu wosetekana mma arse hole nde ndiizi.mxiiii
UCHITSIRU PA MALAWI WAONENERA ZOONA MEC KUMACHITA ZOMWE ZIKUNENEDWAZI KUPANDA NZERU NDI UFITI KUFUNA A MALAWI ANA ATH7 AKHALE PA MAVUTO.MEC SHOULD BE DISBANDED .PARLIAMENT CONSIDER CONSTITUTION OF MEC COMMISSIONERS PARTY WITH MP SHOULD ONLY PROVIDE ONE AND ONE FOR YOUTH ONE FOR WOMEN AND ONE INDEPENDENT APPOINTED BY PUBLIC APPOINGMENT COMMITTEE.RECRUITMENT OF MEC STAFF BY PUBLIC APPOINTMENT COMMITTEE.CHAIRPERSON APPOINTED BY PUBLIC APPOINTMENT COMMITTEE AND ALSO REMOVED NO PRESIDENT APPOINTMENT.
Though its too late thanks for telling us the truth….however next time be patriotic rather than thinking of gratuity and benefits first
If all what is said is true, then Mrs Ansah must be evil. Needs repentance.
Thanks very much Mama for expressing your conscious.This should be a lesson to everyone vying for MEC avoid person interest
kilioyoni mgawi nkhalamba yacabecabe skalioti as m busa wangodya ndlama za magazi kuzuzitsa mtundu wa a malawi. paja unathawa kaye kupita ku UK eti?? galu unya zenizeni pano
Amayi ndiye mwalapa koma nthawi ndiye yakutherani MEC yonse paulendo including you
amadyera camba limodzi ndi mwana wake anapondedwa pa dzana uja.
so ife kuvutika koseku dhilu inali itacitika kale??? ofunika ma komishona ena abwereso ndi umboni pasi wa kankhope ngati gweyaniyu alufandika. apanaidwe kumatako ose