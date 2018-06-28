No contest for president at DPP convention: Mutharika goes unopposed

President Peter Mutharika will go unopposed as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate during the party convention starting this Sunday in Blantyre.

Convention chairman Nicholas Dausi said no one has come forward to challenge the 79- year-old president but refused to give details, saying he would hold a press conference.

Mutharika forced out of the party his only challenger, vice president Saulos Chilima, after the DPP cadets harassed his supporters through petrol bombings and beatings.

Senior DPP officials openly said they would not allow Chilima to challenge Mutharika.

On the cost of the convention, Dausi was very elusive, saying the party was still collecting money from well-wishers.

Nyasa Times has established that the party wants to amend its constitution so that the positions of vice presidents should be contestered.

Currently, the President of the party appoints the vice presidents for the north, centre, east and south.

The DPP vice president George Chaponda is going to battle it out with other key figures such as Henry Mussa, Joseph Mwanamvekha and Kondwani Nankhumwa while the vice president for the centre Hetherwick Ntaba will battle it out with Uladi Mussa, Dean Josiah and Zeria Chakale.

