No deal for Malawi legend Mabedi at Kaizer Chiefs

Malawi football legend Patrick Mabedi hopes of becoming the head coach of South Africa’s football power house Kaizer Chiefs have faded after the club’s football manager Bobby Motaung has clearly stated that there is no chance that Mabedi can be installed in that role.

Mabedi has been overseeing the side in an interim capacity since Steve Komphela resigned in April. He was previously assisting Komphela, who recently took charge of Bloemfontein Celtic.

But Motaung has urged Amakhosi supporters to be patient as the club continues the search for a new coach.

“Mabedi definitely will never be the head coach of Kaizer Chiefs,” Motaung said as quoted on Kick-Off.

“He is a caretaker coach. He has been an assistant, that’s why we got him as an assistant. He’s got quality, he is delivering as an assistant. But being a head coach is something else.”

The club manager said whoever they will appoint will have to understands the pressure that comes with the job.

“It’s got to be a mature person. Unfortunately most of the qualified coaches who are quality are not available. You have to dig deep. We aren’t going to go out and just appoint anyone because we are under pressure,” he said.

