No distorted political history for Malawian children – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has said there is need for Malawian children to know true political history of their country that is not distorted.
The President uttered the statement Friday during his speech at the 54th Anniversary Independence Celebrations in Mzuzu.
Mutharika said it was of paramount importance for the youths to realise where they are coming from and the country’s political history for them to informed decisions and choices which can shape their future.
“He who does not know where he is coming from, doesn’t know where he is going, therefore we should never forget the back ground of our nation.
“Therefore, as a country, we need to ensure that our children understand the country’s history and how it has evolved forward,” Mutharika said.
Mutharika also said the Democratic Progressive Party is there to continue providing various development projects for better livelihoods for Malawians.
The cerebrations were characterised with various traditional dances such as Honora from Nkhata Bay, Ingoma from Mzimba, Malawi defence Forces performances, Beni from Mangochi and Gule wankulu from Lilongwe among other dances from various districts across the country.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Four beloved professor our beloved president hates distortion of history this is beautiful. His brother Bingu massacred Malawians in July 2011 our beloved president respects this piece of history that the JB cashgate was just a tip of an evil iceberg the cashgate was systematically implemented by his own brother Bingu whose purse was government account number 1(one) in the end he constructed Mpumulo wa Bata Ndata palace it’s not distortion to teach our children that APM once beneficiary of Pioneer Investment thievery amounting to K146million. Our professor will into the annals as one fought corruption with all his might… Read more »