Aford-Mwenifumbo pleased with Mutharika for paying tribute to Chihana and  Malawi freedom fighters

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) President, Frank Tumpale Mwenefumbo has commended President Peter Mutharika for recognizing some of the country’s freedom fighters from the North.

Mwenefumbo, who is also Member of Parliament for Karonga Central, made the remarks Saturday at his Mikoma Motel in Karonga during a news conference.

During his 54th Anniversary Independence speech at Mzuzu Stadium on Friday, President Mutharika paid tribute to former political leaders such as Chakufwa Thom Chihana, Orton Ching’oli Chirwa, Lutengano Mwahimba and Yatuta Chisiza among others.

“We are making progress worth celebrating and we need to pay tribute to the past leaders.

“Kamuzu Banda was the father and founder of this nation. Bakili Muluzi led us into democracy and late Bingu wa Mutharika, through the Democratic Progress Party (DPP), had set us into real path of development,” Mutharika said.

Mwenefumbo said the President demonstrated the spirit of unity by recognizing the role the former leaders played to the nation regardless of their regions of origin and their political affiliations.

“This is quite commendable. If we talk of unity we need to appreciatethe good things that everyone has done in this country regardless of their origins.

“We were always hearing of John Chilembwe sidelining freedom fighters from the north who equally sacrificed their lives for the love of their nation. So I am very happy with what the president said on 6th July,” said Mwenefumbo.

He said he was optimistic that the President’s recognition of late Chakufwa Chihana will lead to the construction of his mausoleum befitting a leader who fought for democracy in this country.

Chihana was the first President and founder of AFORD whom Mutharika described as one of the pioneers who fought against Banda’s dictatorship during Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regime.

