FDH Bank registers more customers on Ufulu Digital Account at festival 

FDH Bank had a very busy day during the star-studded Independence Day Ufulu Festival as a lot of fun lovers queued to be registered on the newly launched Ufulu Digital Account.

The fast growing bank launched the Ufulu Digital Account two weeks ago to allow more people to be financially included.

FDH Financial Holdings Public Relations Officer Lorraine Lusinje said they were satisfied with the response from people since the launch of the account.

“This shows that people are satisfied with the services the bank is offering.The account has received massive response from the masses since it was launched,” She said.

With Ufulu Digital account, people can register their phone number as an account using the FDH Mobile Menu on the app or by dialling *525#.

“This product is open to all people in the country and not only those that belong to FDH Bank. FDH Bank prides itself as a digital bank and aims at providing financial solutions that meet the needs of people not only in Malawi but in the region.

“With our Digital products and a footprint of 53 branches and over 96 ATMs accross the country, we championing financial inclusion by making sure all can access banking services.

“We also have FDH Pakhomo, a product on FDH mobile that allows agents at various locations in the country to provide the masses with banking services right in their communities,” said Lusinje

She said the service is absolutely convinieng, instant, no account opening forms, no monthly charges, and is open to both FDH and non FDH customers.

Sending and receiving cash, cash withdrawal, cash deposit, bill payment, airtime purchase, mini-statement view and funds transfer to mobile money, fdh Bank wallet and other banks are some of the service offered through Ufulu Digital Account.

FDH Bank is a subsidiary of FDH Financial Holdings.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :