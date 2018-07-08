US demands review of Malawi public procurement law after ‘policegate’

July 8, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Malawi’s second largest donors, the United States, is demanding a review in the procurement Act following what has been commonly dubbed ‘policegat’e which President Peter Mutharika  may have benefitting K145 million from the government loot.

Edward J. Monster, Public Affairs Officer, in the Embassy of USA: Review ACT

The American embassy public affairs office Edward Monster said the US is concerned of the continued abuse of public money in the country.

“The only way to deal with this matter is review the public procurement Act. The present Act has loopholes and people are taking advantage of that,” he said.

Pioneer Investments clinched a dubious deal with the Malawi police to provide ration food to the police worth K1.4 billion but just six days after signing the deal, the money was increased to K1.7 billion.

Just days after the payment, Zameer Karim, owner of Pioneer Investments deposited K145 million into the account of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) whose signatory is president Mutharika.

Monster said it was disheartening that public money continue to be plundered.

Mutharika has denied any wrong doing.

 

Muthalika has denied any wrong doing. Really? A K145m deposit, whose source is no doubt known to you, is made into DPP account whose signatory is APM and you say there is no wrong doing? I am speechless. If you can’t see any wrong doing in this transaction, then Malawi is definitely dammed. Mr. Monster, we had a very bright guy appointed by government to operationalize the Procurement Act. He moved around the country sensitizing Government entities about the Act. I tell you he understood the Act. He was brilliant. Sadly they moved him out because he ruffled too many… Read more »

Mr Monster, go back to the USA and stop President Trump’so business conglomerate from corruptly benefitting from government revenue and tax regime. Also, tell Trump to fire from White House, Ivanka his daughter and Jared his son-in-law.

Malawi government can review the Procurement Process as many times as we care; these politicians have perfected the art of looting that even the best of the best in the world would be baffled on how far our politicians have gone. These are seasoned mbava. No system in the world would be too hard for them to break. Malawians just need to change their minder and its culture.

Does the country expect APM to accept any wrong doing when he is a thief himself caught red handed ?

