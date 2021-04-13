No fuss about reshuffle, Cabinet in place: ‘President’s prerogative to hire or fire ministers’ – State House

State President Lazarus Chakwera communication team at State House has the Malawi leader will announce his new Cabinet when he is ready and stressed that its it is the “prerogative” of the Head of State to hire or fire ministers.

During the virual State House Media briefing on Monday, director of communication and executive assistant the President, Sean Kampondeni, said Chakwera will not make further comments as to when he is expected to unveil a new Cabinet.

Malawians have bee eagerly waiting to learn who will be included or dropped in this reshuffle as presidential press secretary Brian Banda had indicated a March 31 deadline for the release of the incoming Cabinet.

On Monday, Kampondeni said President Chakwera was meeting Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi over “Cabinet matters.”

But as to where’re he was releasing names of new ministers, Kampondeni said: “The President is not making any further comment on Cabinet until he is ready to address the nation on the same either personally or through the Secretary to the President and Cabinet.”

Answering questions from reporters, press secretary Banda said there is currently a Cabinet in place except Minister of Transport and minister of Local Government whose portfolio holders Sidik Mia and Lingstone Belekanyama csuccumbed to Covid -19.

Banda said it remains “President’s prerogative” to hire or fire his ministers.

Chakwera’s first Cabinet was not the resounding success as it was perceptibly discriminatory with a lot of people coming from one region particulary Lilongwe district as well as failing to achieve gender balance.

Some sections of the public felt the ministerial appointments were just a gimmick to reward party loyalists and the individuals who contributed, financially or otherwise, to Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for his rise to the presidency.

Malawians expect Chakwera to pick capable lieutenants to help him execute his vision of a better Malawi.

This commenators say, will need Chakwera to relive the loyalists and let seasoned technocrats with demonstrable ability in their respective fields to lead and not politicians to lead ministerial portfolios outside of their primary fields of expertise.

