No K10m sweetener for data entry clerks to manipulate results —MEC

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has dispelled social media reports that there are data entry clerks who have been said K10 million to manipulate Tuesday’s election results.

Ansah said Tuesday evening at a news briefing held at Comesa Hall in Blantyre—the 2019 national tally centre—that there are no data entry clerks at the National Tally Centre

During the briefing aimed at updating the nation on election progress, Ansah “categorically” dispelled rumours that data entry clerks at the Comesa Hall have been given K10 million each.

“Let it be known that there are no data entry clerks at the Comesa Hall as you can see. And if you follow my explanation on the results transmission above, you will notice that the clerks have no chance whereby they can influence or manipulate the result processing,” she said.

Ansah said the Commission will continue to give updates “accordingly”.

