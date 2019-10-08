No peace in Malawi: Limbe vendors clash with Blantyre City Council officials

Chaos! Limbe market was turned into a conflict zone on Tuesday afternoon as angry vendors exchanged blows with Blantyere City Council officials before going into streets to protest against the City for snatching various items from the vendors who were traders various items along Limbe roads and outside shops which according to the City was illegal vending.

The idea didn’t go well with the vendors who later started burning tyres, fighting with the City officials and closed the highway road.

Blantyre-based councillors Gerald Lipikwe, Baraba Fanny Kanonjere, Isaac Jomo Osman who is also the Chairman for Limbe Market and other senior City Council officials tried to make a dialogue with the vendors concerning the matter but the two parties failed to make a concrete agreement.

Malawi Government and City Councils are planning to remove all the vendors who sale their items in illegal places in towns such Limbe, Blantyre, Zomba Lilongwe and Mzuzu so that they can starting selling in designed markets.

