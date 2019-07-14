No record broken as Fisher, Nyazulu retain titles in Mulanje Mountain Porters Race

Doris Fisher ran the 23rd Mulanje Mountain Porters Race in a time of 2:42:43hrs to retain the title she won last year in a time of 2:38hrs while the men’s title was retained by Evance Nyazulu in 2:07:06, also failing to break his record of 2.05 set last year.

Fisher, who has since relocated to South Africa where she joined a professional running club there, came back to defend her title and she said though she trains all the time, her course in SA is usually on flat terrain.

“So I struggled a bit on the climb up this course until I picked up after some time,” said Fisher, who now has her 5th Mulanje Porters Race title.

She is doing well in South Africa with her club Orcus Academy and just last month she ran the 2019 Comrades Marathon in a time of 7:20hrs and earned herself a silver medal.

And just three weeks earlier she had won the Empondoland Marathon in Eastern Cape Province.

Fisher came second in last year’s Blantyre Marathon in 3:20:37, beaten to the title by her Mulanje Porters Race rival, Theresa Master who won in a time of 3:19:49.

Master came second in Mulanje Porters Race in 2:48:23 while another favorite of this event, Dorothy Gawani was third in 2:55:31.

Nyazulu’s runner-up in men’s category was Charles Musowa in 2:08:28 while Boniface Pangani was third in 2:09:02.

Also participating was Malawi’s international mountain trail race specialist, Edson Kumwamba but he came a distant 8th in 2:24:57, saying his legs were a bit stiff after running the 90km Marathon du Mont Blanc on June 28 in Chamonix, France in which he came an impressive 14th position in Open male section and 18th on the Globe 2 (world class) in 12:57:25.

Joining him was his Dubai coach, Marcus Smith, who came second in the international’s category in 3:00:39. This category was won by Marc Henrion in 3:00:30 while Mulanje Mission Hospital doctor, Peter Schnellus was third in 3:02:26.

The prize presentation was graced by Minister of Tourism, Trade and Industry, Salim Bagus, his Principal Secretary Dr. Ken Ndala and Mulanje Pasani MP Ebbie Mathanda among others.

Bagus applauded all the participants and asked them to observe this year’s event’s theme of ‘Conserve Mulanje Cedar’.

“I enjoyed seen the enthusiasm from all of you as you applauded everyone one of the runners who crossed the line and a job well done by the organizers, Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust, my Ministry as well as all the sponsors.

“Let us maintain Mulanje Mountain in its beautiful status. As the highest at 3,000m above the sea level, it is the most impressive in southern and central Africa.

“Its Cedar makes it unique and is the greatest tourist attraction. Let’s preserve nature for the benefit of the future generation. This mountain cannot attract tourists if it is bare or its rivers run dry,” he said.

Some of the sponsors of the event included Malawi Gaming Board; Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust, Malawi Tourism, Rab Processors (who provided Vital bottled water); OK Furniture, Hapuwani Country Lodge, Sunbird Kara o Mula, Stewart Merville College, Mulanje Food Cottage, Mulanje Adventures and Mulanje Outlook Travel among others.

Malawi Gaming Board’s Henry Bakuwa, said they are committed to sponsor the event in years to come and asked other corporate companies to join in and make it a much bigger event to continue marketing Malawi tourism.

He also applauded the international participation, saying it gives colour to the function.

