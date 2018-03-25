No situation is dead with God

Giving up and thinking you cannot do anything to change your situation is what has made people continue to live a life they are not supposed to. It is God’s desire that His children must flourish in all areas of their lives, and that is why the book of Deuteronomy has many promises of blessings on God’s children. “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge” (Hosea 4:6).

Scriptures has many good examples of situations that looked dead in people’s eyes, but were brought into life by the power of the Almighty God. In Ezekiel 37 God instructed Ezekiel to prophesy upon the dry bones which was God Himself telling Ezekiel to speak to the dry situation because He knew power and authority that He has given to His children. If the power to speak to situations was not given to us, then God would have spoken to the dry bones Himself.

But God knew He created man in His own image, therefore the same power and authority that He used to create heaven and earth also dwell in him, for we are heirs of God and joint-heirs with Christ of everything that God has and everything God is.

If you look at the Children of Israel’s lives in Egypt, you will notice this was a dead situation because there was no hope at all, and they became comfortable living like that. I would say they were bound, in prison yet from their statements when they got scared in the wilderness, they chose to go back to Egypt and continue to be slaves. This was all because their situation looked dead in their physical eyes, and they thought there was nothing that could happen to change this.

It is sad to say most people are in the same situation these people were. They have become so comfortable to live in poverty, false accusations, sickness, financial embarrassments, depression, and even spiritual starvation. This is not what God has intended for His children, and that is why He had to move in anger against Egypt to rescue His children.

If God moved in such anger to rescue His children, He can do the same even with us now. The only thing He want us to do is to believe, have faith, and hope. Most of the children of Israel perished in the wilderness because they still wavered in faith, even after seeing all the miracles God performed to rescue them.

There are many situations that are not fair in life, but the Anchor must still hold because He is the only one that will not leave you alone even in situations that no one else can help with. He will walk with you and make sure there is life in your dead situation for there is no situation that He cannot deliver. “Behold, the Lord’s Hand is not shortened, that it cannot save, neither His ear heavy, that it cannot hear” (Isaiah 59: 1).

