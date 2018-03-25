Malawi newspaper giant assess Cabinet, says Mutharika let down by ministers: Tembenu scores poorly:

One of the titles for Malawi newspaper giant, Times Media, the Sunday Times has made a comprehensive assessment of President Peter Mutharika and his cabinet with most of the public officers including Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Samuel Tembenu, getting below average marks.

The newspaper, in the assessment, describes the Cabinet as “far from convicing”.

‘The reason for this under performance are many but two things dominate. Firstly, the ministers are too concerned with their political relevance, knowing pretty well that’s for them to maintain their ministerial positions, they must add value to the party. This has led to loss of focus regarding their ministerial roles,” the paper said.

The paper gave an avarage score of 37 perecent to the Cabinet, saying it is not performing and President Mutharika has “some thinking to do and start making crucial decisions now.”

One of the key ministers who has been rated poorly is Samuel Tembenu at Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Tembenu is largely blamed on the way he ensured Electoral Reforms Bills were frustrated and defeated at the expense of the national and common good.

”Perhaps for the first time in recent memory, a Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs brought bills to Parliament and led the House in blocking them,” the paper noted.

The assessment also pointed out that under Tenbenu, the Ministry of Justice was also “jumpy” when it came to releasing a report from last year’s National Anti Corurotion Conference.

The paper further stated that under Tembenu, Ministry of Justife has been one of the most stingy government entities “when it comes to making information available to the public.”

Said the pape: Tembenu is such a young professional lawyer who ran a successful practice before joining politics. How such a professional lawyer is lost in the wilderness of politics is beyond comprehension.”

Tembenu performed “below average” with one marks score out of ten.

