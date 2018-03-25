Blame both DPP and opposition on Malawi state of governance —activist

A Lilongwe -based governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali has said apportioned blame on both the Executive and the opposition on the country’s state of governance.

Munthali was commenting on the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) position on the state of governance, as the Catholic bishops have expressed concern about the socio-economic and political climate in the country, citing increasing levels of poverty due to corruption and theft of government resources.

Commenting in the bishop’s concerns, Munthali said both the Executive and the opposition are to blame for governance concerns, citing how Parliament handled electoral reforms and the recent K4 billion issue.

“For the first time in recent years we have seen government and the opposition being an accomplice —uniting to either frustrate policy or legal reforms that would benefit the people or in some cases suspending oversight roles to some suspicious dealings involving the Executive arm of government. The Lilongwe -Salima water project, the K4 billion scandal and electoral reforms are examples. These are signs of deteriorating governance,” said Munthali.

According to ECM secretary general Father Henry Saindi, the bishops were concerned that Electoral Reforms Bills were frustrated and defeated not on the basis of their merit or demerit but simply because the people’s representatives chose to give way to the advancement of their personal and selfish interests at the expense of the national and common good.

“They were worried about the increasing levels of poverty and the growing gap between the rich and the poor because of corruption and stealing of government resources. They were also concerned about the prospects of hunger due to unpredictable rainfall pattern. These have been and remain the concerns of every well-meaning Malawian, including the bishops, the pastors of souls,” said Saindi as quoted by the local press.

