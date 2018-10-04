No sleepover for Melania Trump in Malawi, visits school as part of Africa tour

October 4, 2018 Darlene Superville -Associated Press 4 Comments

United State of America  first ladyMelania Trump, on the second stop of a five-day goodwill tour of Africa,  on Thursday visited a school in Malawi, where the young children sang that they were so happy to see her.

First lady Melania Trump is greeted by Malawi first lady Gertrude Maseko and a flower girl as she arrives at Lilongwe International Airport, in Lumbadzi, Malawi, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. – (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

Counterpart: Malawi’s first lady Gertrude Mutharika greeted Melania as she stepped off the plane

Lessons: Melania perched on the edge of a cement bench as the teacher addressed the class

Helping hand: During the language lesson, Melania Trump leaned over to help one youngster with her reading

Learning: Melania sat in on during an English language lesson, watching on as a teacher spoke to the class

Melania donated several baskets of Be Best-branded soccer balls to the school

She landed in the capital, Lilongwe, in the morning after a six-hour flight from Ghana. She is focusing the trip on her interest in child welfare.

The U.S first lady received a joyous welcome upon her arrival at Kamuzu International Airport, with singing and dancing by a troupe of women and scores of school children waving American  and Malawian flags.

Mrs. Trump went directly to Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe. The school receives education aid from the U.S. Agency for International Development. Malawi has received a total of 9.6 million textbooks in the past few years through a U.S.-funded national reading program.

Mrs. Trump toured several classrooms in the equivalent of second and third grade and watched teachers carry out lessons to help the young students learn English and the Chichewa language.

All the classrooms were outdoors, with the young students sitting shoulder to shoulder in rows on the loose red dirt in their blue uniforms, girls in dresses with red collars and boys in collared shirts and short pants.

The students welcomed Mrs. Trump to the school with song: “We are happy today to see you. Welcome, welcome, welcome, welcome, welcome all of you. We are happy today. We are happy to see you.”

Mrs. Trump planned to visit the State House to meet over tea with Malawi’s first lady, Gertrude Mutharika. The first ladies were expected to walk through the gardens and watch a traditional dance performance.

Mrs. Trump opened her first extended solo international trip on Tuesday in Ghana. The remaining stops on her tour are Kenya and Egypt. She is expected to return to Washington, D.C. on October 7.

Putin
Guest
Putin

School yothandizidwa ndi America iyi. Zonse khenge khenge. Koma ziko ili silizatheka ndithu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
MASO ENA
Guest
MASO ENA

MWATI SCHOOL IYI IMATHANDIZIDWA NDI AMERICA IY???

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Make Malawi Great
Guest
Make Malawi Great

You took students from private schools to greet the first lady but she came for the students in the public schools! Dont mask the poverty she came to see where aid should be due!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Banda
Guest
Banda

Welcome The first lady Mrs Trump.Thanks our First lady Madam Mutharika for a very good welcome.May you consider visiting one District Hospital and one health Centre e.g Bwaila and Likuni Hospitals.She will have a complete picture on education and Healthcare services

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

