TNM golf returns to Limbe Country Club: 160 golfers ready to tee off

Premier mobile network & ICT service provider, TNM Plc is proud to announce that all is set to host a field of 160 golfers at Limbe Country Club under the auspices of TNM Contract which is a fully-packaged offering that enhances user experience by providing incentives for voice, data and unparalleled connectivity to the company’s high speed and reliable internet.

The Limbe tournament is coming barely a month after the telecoms giant hosted golfers at Kasasa Golf Club in Dwangwa.

TNM’s Chief Officer –Sales & Marketing Daniel Makata said the return to Limbe Country Club after 6-year break underscores the commitment, love and support the operator has for golf in Malawi

“All is set for Saturday’s tournament at Limbe Country Club. We have an exciting menu for golfers and we can only urge them to turn up in their large numbers to experience an exciting tournament at Limbe ,” said Makata

Makata said TNM remains committed towards development of the sport, which provides a platform for business executives to interact and share notes on industry, business and national issues. The tournament is being sponsored by TNM Contract offering.

“Through the TNM Contract, TNM believes in changing lives, creating possibilities and connecting people. TNM Contract has been specifically designed to allow our customers enjoy the G4/LTE network experience. Our 4G/LTE platform has capacity to offer top-end data transmission speeds and affordable internet connectivity,” he said.

Limbe Country Club Vice Captain Chiukepo Gondwe said they are looking forward to another exciting and competitive tournament.

“I would like to thank TNM for considering Limbe Country Club this time around. It has been a long time since we hosted the company and their return here demonstrates their commitment in developing golf in the country. We are looking forward to an exciting tournament and camaraderie on the 19th hole,” Gondwe said.

The tournament will be played under stableford format and it is expected to attract a field of 160 golfers. The tournament will be played on Friday and Saturday.

