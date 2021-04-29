No spectator number increase in Blantyre derby

The Presidential Taskforce on CoVID-19 has rejected the request for a waiver of the 250 as the number allowed for outdoor activities to increase the number of spectators for the Blantyre derby between Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers scheduled for Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday, May 1.

In her Wednesday situation, the taskforce’s co-chairperson, Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda says the figure of 250 still stands as gazetted on of April 23 2021 in the CoVID-19.

Prevention, Containment and Management Rules.

“I would like to inform the responsible officers to ensure that this is adhered to,” the Minister said. “Let me emphasize that COVID-19 is preventable and we can effectively reduce and stop the spread of the virus.

“This calls for a collective effort to contain the pandemic by comprehensively following all the preventive and containment measures.”

In her situation report, the past 24 hours of Wednesday has registered five new CoVID-19 cases, 19 new recoveries and no new deaths, with all new cases are locally transmitted — two each from Blantyre and Lilongwe, and one each from Balaka Districts.

The report says 16 new imported cases that were identified on April 25 and 26 in Salima but have been reported as workers at Salima Sugar Factory who were tested at Thavite Health Centre.

“The Salima District Health Office rapid response team is on the ground at the factory conducting investigations including further screening and tracing of contacts and ensuring that quarantine and isolation measures are being adhered to ensure reduced risk of transmission.

“The public will be informed of any new developments,” the Minister said in her report.

Cumulatively, the report says Malawi has recorded 34,052 cases including 1,147 deaths (case fatality rate is at 3.37%) and of these cases, 2,155 are imported infections and 31,897 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 31,972 cases have now recovered (at recovery rate of 93.9%) while 134 were lost to follow-up — bringing the total number of active cases to 799.

The report further says in the past 24 hours, there was no new admission in the treatment units while one case was discharged.

Currently, a total of eight active cases are hospitalised — five in Blantyre, two in Mzimba North and one in Lilongwe.

Cumulatively, 285,824 doses have been administered in the country with 4,775 being administered in the past 24 hours.

The positive cases out of the total past 24 hours translates to a positivity rate of 1.5% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 2.7%.

Thus, the taskforce co-chairperson rejects the waiver on the football match as there is need to continue comprehensively adhering to the preventive measures that should be daily routine such as:

avoiding over-crowded places

frequent hand washing with soap and water

proper wearing of mask

staying home if one has flu like symptoms practicing cough and sneeze etiquette, and

decontaminating commonly touched surfaces.

“No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get vaccinated; protect yourself, your loved ones and everyone,” says Kandodo Chiponda.

