‘Friends of Hora’ engage communities on developmental projects in Mzimba

“Our aim is to compliment the government.”

A grouping of 34 South Africa-based Malawians and some more within Malawi have embarked on projects to assist Mzimba Hora community with various developments.

Friends of Hora head of marketing, Ishmael Mphande, said: “So far we have already injected millions to purchase bags of cement, timber, Iron sheets to fix toilets and bathrooms at three health centres.

“We are currently doing toilets and washrooms for Bulala Heath Centre. We are also planning to do the same for Mzalangwe Health Centre and Endindeni Health Centre.”

Mphande said the communities in other areas have also asked to be assisted with cement, iron sheets, wood for roofing, toilets and other materials.

The group, which is three months old, has also done a project where they supplied 22 bags of cement to Mseza Junior Primary School for floor and breeze blocks.

Mphande said they have also earmarked several other community projects within Hora which require to be assisted like working on teachers and health workers houses.

“We are a non-political group comprising of people from Mzimba Hora who have a passion to assist in our area on projects which communities started and are failing to finish,” he said.

He said, since they started these projects they have put hands together and contributed close to a million kwacha.

“We are still contributing and asking more people to join us. At the moment there are 34 of us some are in RSA and some are in Malawi. Our aim is to compliment the government in however small way.”

Schools teachers houses, clinics. Health workers houses and rural roads and small bridges across Mzimba Hora, “he said.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!