Nocma hires new acting CEO

National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) Board has appointed the company’s chief operations officer Micklas Reuben to act as the company’s Acting Chief Executive Officer following the controversial resignation of Hellen Buluma from the position.

In an internal memo dated 17th November, 2022, Nocma Human Resources and Administration Manager, Prescott Nkhata says the appointment is with effect from 15th November 2022 pending recruitment of a substantive job holder.

“Meanwhile, all staff are urged to continue demonstrating the spirit of teamwork, and dedication, applying themselves to fully discharge their duties and responsibilities,” reads the memo.

Information shows Reuben has worked as Director of Operations and Depot Manager for Nocma.

He is also the former Aviation Operations Manager for Puma Energy and former Depot Manager for BP Malawi.

He holds a degree in Environmental Science and a Master’s degree in Strategic Management.

Reuben is acting on the position when Malawi remains trapped in fuel crisis though government says it trying every means to stabilize the fuel availability.

