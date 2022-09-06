Nocma snubs parliamentary committee over fuel shortage in Malawi

National Oil Company of Malawi Limited (NOCMA) chief executive officer Hellen Buluma has come under intense fire from members of Parliamentary Committee on Trade, Industry and Tourism for her failure to appear before the committee to explain why the country is experiencing sporadic scarcity of fuel.

Buluma and her management team were invited on Tuesday before the committee on Tuesday but did not show up at the given time at parliament building in Lilongwe.

They did not even give reasons for their failure to show up at the venue of the meeting.

Chair of the Committee, who is a Member of Parliament for Kasungu West, Simplex Chithyola, said the committee wanted to inquire about the status of the fuel availability in the country and what NOCMA is doing to address the situation.

He said NOCMA did not send any reason for its failure to appear before the committee and this is the first time for such a public office to ignore the summon.

Chithyola said the development has consequences that he did not disclose.

The Committee has sent another letter to meet NOCMA on Friday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!