Malawi Law Society tips Judiciary on speedy election case trial as was the case in Kenya

Officials from Malawi Law Society are tipping the Judiciary to set time limits for various cases, including electoral cases for an effective and efficient local justice system.

The call follows the speedy handling and eventual ruling on Monday of Kenya’s presidential election case by the country’s Supreme Court.

The case resulted from a petition by Raila Odinga who was disputing the declaration of William Ruto as winner of the election that was held about four weeks ago on August 9, 2022.

Malawi Law Society Honorary Secretary, Chrispin Ngunde says Malawi needs to emulate the Kenyan scenario to avoid unnecessary tension that could arise from delays in the handling of election matters.

Chief Justice Rezine Mzikamanda is yet to comment on the matter but some fora, judges dispute this arrangement.

The 2019 presidential election dispute in Malawi took almost six months before the High Court, sitting as Constitutional Court overturned the results and ordered a fresh election in 2020 which President Dr Lazarus Chakwera won.

