NOCMA successfully hauls 2 million litres of Petrol into Malawi, easing supply concerns

The National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) has announced a significant milestone in its fuel distribution efforts, successfully hauling 2 million litres of fuel into the country. This operation, conducted via the Central and Eastern Africa Railway (CEAR), highlights NOCMA’s ongoing commitment to enhancing fuel availability amid previous shortages.

According to NOCMA’s Public Relations Officer, Raymond Likambale, the fuel has been strategically offloaded at two major depots: 1 million litres in Blantyre and another million in Lilongwe. This dual distribution is set to improve fuel access for consumers and businesses in both cities, which have been grappling with supply challenges in recent weeks.

In addition to the current shipment, NOCMA has confirmed that more fuel tankers are en route from Dar-Es Salaam, promising a consistent supply in the upcoming days. “With the increased volume of fuel being transported, we expect the issue of shortages to be resolved shortly,” Likambale stated, emphasizing the organization’s proactive approach to managing fuel logistics.

Furthermore, NOCMA has reported that 44 trucks carrying 1.9 million litres of petrol have already crossed the border at Songwe, with an additional 1.6 million litres anticipated to arrive later today. This influx is part of a broader effort to stabilize fuel supplies and meet the growing demand across the nation.

Since NOCMA began utilizing rail transport for fuel distribution, the company has successfully moved a total of 30.5 million litres using 818 rail wagons. This method not only enhances the efficiency of fuel delivery but also helps to mitigate the impact of road congestion and other logistical challenges faced by the trucking industry.

As Malawi continues to grapple with fuel supply issues, NOCMA’s efforts to expand its distribution capabilities are crucial. The organization is optimistic that these measures will not only alleviate current shortages but also lay the groundwork for a more reliable fuel supply system in the future.

With the promise of more fuel deliveries and the efficiency of rail transport, Malawians can expect a significant improvement in fuel accessibility, ensuring that both individual consumers and businesses can operate without disruption. As NOCMA continues its mission to enhance the energy landscape in Malawi, the recent haul of 2 million litres serves as a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of the nation.