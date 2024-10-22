Lilongwe City Implements Truck Permit System to Regulate Heavy Vehicles

The system aims to alleviate traffic congestion, prevent road damage, and enhance safety within the city. Vehicle owners must now apply for a permit at the Lilongwe City Council Chidzanja offices, with a fee of MWK100,000. The permit is valid for 24 hours and requires detailed information about the vehicle and its intended routes.

“By regulating the movement of heavy vehicles, we can improve traffic flow and reduce the risk of accidents caused by overloaded or poorly maintained trucks,” said a city official. The initiative also addresses environmental concerns, as larger trucks contribute significantly to air and noise pollution.

Failure to obtain the necessary permit could result in hefty fines of MWK150,000. This regulation underscores the city’s commitment to sustainable urban development and improved road safety as it adapts to increasing urban demands.