Ruthless Senegal shows flames to Malawi at Beach Soccer Afcon with 6-1 thrash

Reigning champions Senegal thrashed Malawi 6-1 in the Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (Bsfacon) in Burgada, Egypt.

With the loss, Malawi have been booted out of the as it anchors group B with no point in the group which has also Mauritania and Mozambique,

All teams have three points and Malawi’s best finish would be three which will not be enough to upstage the other three teams.

Malawi lost to Mozambique 4-3 in their opening match while Mauritania shocked Senegal.

The result is not a true reflection of the match as Malawi started giving false hopes of winning.

This also shows that Senegal labored to take a 1-0 lead in the first period. But in later periods, Senegal outclassed Malawi.

Senegal should also thank their goalkeeper Al Seyni Ndiaye who came to the team’s rescue from Malawi.

Beach Soccer Malawi coach Willy Kumilambe blamed the loss on poor defencel.

“It was a good match. We contained Senegal, but poor defending contributed to the goals Senegal scored. But the team played well just like with the game against Mozambique,” he said.

