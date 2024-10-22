Revealed: Bingu wanted to use $80m public loan to construct personal university on his land 

Recent revelations from Z Allan Ntata, former legal advisor to the late President Bingu wa Mutharika, have shed light on a troubling chapter in the establishment of the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST). According to Ntata, Mutharika had intentions to personalize the university, originally funded through a public loan, for his own benefit and that of his private trust.

In a candid interview with Zodiak TV, Ntata disclosed that the Malawi government secured an $80 million loan from China, ostensibly to construct a public university. However, Mutharika sought to divert these funds to create a private institution, Bineth University, on his own land in Thyolo. Named in honor of his late wife, Ethel Mutharika, this venture raised significant ethical and legal concerns.

Ntata described his attempts to convince Mutharika that using public funds for a private university was inappropriate, emphasizing that a public institution should not be built on private land. “I pleaded with him that this is inappropriate,” he said, highlighting the conflict between public interest and personal ambition.

Despite the objections, Mutharika proceeded with his plans, ultimately establishing MUST on his private farmland. The land was later sold to the government, but allegations of corruption marred the transaction. Significant payments were purportedly made to the Bineth Trust, raising questions about transparency and accountability in the handling of public funds.

These revelations underscore a troubling pattern of governance under Mutharika’s administration, where personal interests seemed to overshadow the public good. The implications of this approach are profound, not only for the legacy of MUST but also for the broader context of governance in Malawi.

As the country grapples with its rising external debt, now standing at approximately $4.13 billion, the origins of MUST serve as a cautionary tale. The blending of personal ambition with public funding highlights a critical need for scrutiny in how public resources are managed and allocated.

In light of these developments, the Malawi University of Science and Technology must navigate its identity as both a symbol of progress and a reminder of the ethical pitfalls of political leadership. The conversation around MUST calls for renewed scrutiny of governance practices in Malawi, as citizens demand greater accountability and transparency from their leaders.

