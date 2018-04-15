Nomads begin title defence with win as Wadabwa soaks Bankers in rain water: Malawi TNM Super League

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers’ rejuvenated striker Peter Wadabwa broke the hearts of his former team-mates and fans, when he struck twice within a space of seven minutes to reverse Silver Strikers’ 1-0 first half lead as the defending league champions and central region giants clashed in the official opening match of the 2018 TNM Super League at Silver Strikers on Saturday, April 14 2018.

Silver led the Nomads via a Mphatso Phillimon 20th minute strike, which exposed some lack of experience on the part of Wanderers second choice goalkeeper William Thole. The Wanderers custodian failed to deal with a bouncing header from the former Blue Eagles’ striker, which deflected against the 90 degrees angle before the striker headed home the loose ball.

The former Azam Tigers goalkeeper looked completely lost after failing to tame Phillemon’s earlier attempt, handing the striker the easiest of tasks to note the ball home.

Half-time whistle caught the defending champions trailing 1-0 and shortly after resumption, there was a heavy downpour, which forced fans sitting in the open stands to run for cover. Wadabwa and company, however, looked comfortable playing in the rain and the former Banker leveled the terms only six minutes after the re-start with a well calculated strike from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Wadabwa was on the scene again seven minutes later, heading home a through ball from the centre to give his side the lead.

Both teams made several changes in the second half with Silver introducing Duncan Nyoni and Green Harawa for Binwell Katinji and Newman Mwamusamale. Wanderers brought in Felix Zulu and Dan Kumwenda for Essau Kanyenda and Isaac Kaliati.

In the dying minutes, Wanderers were reduced to 10 men after referee Patrick Ngoleka had given midfielder Ernest Tambe a second yellow card for delaying tactics.

Despite playing with ten men, the Nomads stood form at the back to deny their hosts an equalizer and run away with the vital three points.

The Nomads’ veteran coach Yasin Osman expressed happiness with the win, which comes barely a week after his side was beaten 2-0 by the Bankers in the Fam Charity Shield competition, which was eventually won by Nyasa Big Bullets.

“It is very good for us to start with a win away from home,” said Osman.

”We started the game badly, giving Silver too much space and in the second half we closed all the spaces and were the first on the ball. We showed a true character of champions in the last half,” said the veteran coach.

Silver’s team manager Francis Songo blamed the loss on the rain.

“Things were going on well for us until the rain started. Wanderers capitalized on the rain and scored two quick goals. We had chances to level the scores but we did not utilize the opportunities we had,” said Songo

