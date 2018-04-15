Flooding waters sweep away 3 children, die in Rumphi

Three children were on Saturday found dead in Rumphi after a river burst and flooding waters swept them away as they were washing their clothes.

Police spokesperson in Rumphi Victor Khamisi said the children aged between six and 10 went to wash their clothes and bath in Chiphakasa river where suddenly flooding waters swept them away after heavy rains up the river.

“The three children told their grand mother at around one O’clock in the afternoon that they were going to the river but after waiting for them for hours, the grand mother told people who went on a searching mission and found the children just 500 metres away from where they were washing their clothes,” said Khamisi.

The dead children, all from the same family, are Ethel Mbewe, Blessings Ndlovu and Anthony Ndlovu.

Khamisi has since told parents not to let their children go to rivers alone in this rainy season.

The Department of Meteorology and Climate Change has warned Rumphi, Karonga and other districts in the northern region will experience heavy rains in the next two days and has since warned people against crossing rivers.

