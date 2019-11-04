Nomads can still win title despite Bullets overtake – Mpinganjira

Coach Bob Mpinganjira has insisted Be Forward Wanderers can still challenge for the TNM Super League title, despite surrendering the lead to cross town rivals Nyasa Bog Bullets .

The Nomads are now a point adrift of leaders Bullets after going down 2-0 to Blue Eagles at Nankhaka Stadium on Sunday.

“We are still in title contention. Wanderers can claw back their current deficit,” Mpinganjira told Nyasa Times.

He said the Lali Lubani Road outfit did not play their usual game at Nankhaka but is confident that the pendulum of fortune will swing back in his team’s favour.

“We will rectify our mistakes. Let’s go match by match and see what happens,” said Mpinganjira.

Bullets top the 16-team table with 49 points from 23 games whereas Wanderers are second with 48 points from the same number of games.

Fixtures to the final campaign of the league title will see Wanderers date TN Stars, Masters Security, Dwangwa and Mlatho Mponela away and will be at home to Tigers, Chitipa United and Karonga United.

Bullets will face Silver Strikers, Civil Sporting Club and Tigers away and hosts Eagles, Kamuzu Barracks, TN Stars and Moyale.

