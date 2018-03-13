Nomads face Trouble Makers in Nsanje, Mafco at Balaka Stadium

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have lined up two pre-season friendly matches this weekend as they fine-tune ahead of the 2018 TNM Super League season scheduled to kick-off on 14th April 2018.

Team manager Steven Madeira said their first game will involve Trouble Makers from Nsanje on Saturday at the Sorgin Community ground before facing Mafco FC 24 hours later at the Balaka Stadium.

Madeira said the Nsanje game is a fundraising match organized by the community that side as they want to raise money to finalize the fence around the community ground.

He, however, said the game will also give a chance to their supporters in Nsanje district to interact with their players.

Sunday’s game against the Salima based soldiers has been organized by Southern Region Football Association with an aim to raise funds as well.

Earlier on, they wanted Wanderers to face Silver Strikers at Mangochi Stadium but due to unforeseen circumstances the game was cancelled for a later date.

These will be the Nomads first games since they were booted out in the Caf Champions League against Congolese side, AS Vita. They lost 4-0 away before another 2-1 defeat at home.

Wanderers captain, Alfred Manyozo jnr said the friendlies will help their coaches to asses some players.

“These are important games to us and our coaches because they will have a clear picture on who should be featured where before the season kicks-off,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :