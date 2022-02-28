Nomads fans bay for board blood

Mighty Wanderers fans have expressed concern on the board of directors, saying divisions are doing a great injustice to the club.

The fans expressed their concern in a statement signed by supporters general secretary Peter Mvalo after hold a meeting on Saturday and Sunday.

In the statement, the fans reiterated that they need to have business magnet Thomson Mpinganjira to rescind his decision to resign and take over the team as a sponsor.

“We would like to call upon those that are not happy to serve Wanderers in whatever capacity to exercise his/her right to resign from the club before the supporters executives committee decide to dismiss them as members.

“As supporters, we are aware that the term of office for those that were elected in the management expired last season. We are surprised to hear and learn that some members are calling themselves as position holders of that defunct management team. We advise such individuals to stop speaking to the media in their unknown capacity before we dismiss such members.,” reads the statement in part.

They also said they have been lobbying for Mpinganjira to return and takeover the team as a sponsor.

“During the past three months, supporters of the team countrywide and football players have called on Dr. Thomson Frank Mpinganjira to take over the running of the team as President, where he would select those who can work with him. We are repeating this call so that there is sanity in the team at all leadership,” it states further.

Wanderers have been in disarray following the impromptu cut of ties with their former sponsor, a Japanese reconditioned car dealers Be Forward, who sponsored the team for three years.

Currently they are being partially sponsored by Salima Sugar who offered them an initial K60 million bailout last season.

